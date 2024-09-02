Hyundai May Challenge F150 Lightning With New IONIQ T10 Truck

According to a new trademark filing uncovered by the folks at Drive in Australia, Hyundai looks to be going big with the IONIQ T10.



The filing is classified under “automobiles, electric cars…trucks, lorries, [and] sports utility vehicles.” Although Hyundai has yet to announce details behind the mysterious electric pickup, the automaker has signaled one is in the works.



In June, Hyundai unveiled its new EV platform. The upcoming IMA platform will be a “significant advancement” over its current E-GMP, covering more than mid-size SUVs.



Hyundai’s CEO Jaehoon Chang said, “It encompasses nearly all vehicle classes, ranging from small and large SUVs to pickup trucks.”





Read Article