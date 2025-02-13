Hyundai May Reveal New Solid State Battery Next Month

Hyundai has a strong momentum when it comes to battery-electric and hybrid vehicles. Over the past year, we've seen EV and hybrid sales records over consecutive quarters. Now, Hyundai is reportedly developing a solid-state battery to eliminate common anxieties around range and charging.

The automaker plans to reveal its first solid-state battery in March, according Korea's ET News. The batteries will be made on a pilot production line at Hyundai's new Uiwang Research Center in South Korean's southern Gyeonggi province.

The new solid-state battery pack is called the "dream battery" and Hyundai is aiming for mass production by 2030, according to the report. The packs manufactured on the pilot production line will be installed into EVs for testing, and at least one prototype vehicle is expected to roll out this year.