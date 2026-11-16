Plug into a fast charger that promises 150 kW, watch it deliver far less, and an EV driver has no choice but to wait. Hyundai and Kia have worked out what a range-extended electric vehicle could do instead. According to a patent filing discovered by Carmoses, the car would start its gasoline engine while still connected and have the engine-driven generator supply the power the station is failing to deliver, so the battery fills from two sources at once. The timing gives the idea weight. The brand’s first EREV, the Santa Fe EREV, arrives in the first half of 2027 and will be built in Alabama, with more than 600 miles of total range promised from a battery less than half the size of a comparable EV’s. Nothing in the filing names a specific model. We used the Santa Fe for these renders because it is Hyundai’s first extended-range model for North America and exactly the kind of family SUV that meets a struggling charger on a road trip. The screen graphics show what the feature might look like, not an announced Hyundai menu.



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