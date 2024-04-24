Hyundai N Boss Says They Haven't Given Up On Performance ICE Models

Even as it rolls out its first “track-ready” battery-electric vehicle in the shape of the Ioniq N, Hyundai’s high-performance N division is working up plans to add more EVs to the line-up – and is even looking at ways to use a hydrogen fuel-cell technology. Motorists likely won’t have to wait long, Till Wartenberg, head of the N brand and Hyundai motorsports, told CarBuzz in an exclusive interview. It’s not the only quick EV, though even competing models like the Ford Mustang Mach-E GT and Tesla Model Y will have a tough time keeping up with the new Hyundai Ioniq 5 N, especially on a race course – as the Korean carmaker set out to prove by unleashing it for a media drive at the grueling Weather Tech Laguna Seca track earlier this month.



