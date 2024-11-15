Hyundai Names Jose Muñoz As New Global CEO

Hyundai has named chief operating officer Jose Muñoz as its new global CEO. He will take the reins on 1 January from Jaehoon Chang, who has been promoted to vice chair of the company's automotive division.

Born in Spain, Muñoz will be the first non-Korean to lead Hyundai Motor Company since it was founded in 1967.

Joining Hyundai in 2019, Muñoz was appointed global chief operating officer of Hyundai, with a second role as the president and CEO of Hyundai and luxury brand Genesis in the US. In 2022, he was called up to the board of directors and that role expanded across Europe, India, the Middle East and Africa.