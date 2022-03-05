Hyundai No Longer Wants To Partner with Rimac On Sports Cars

Croatian hypercar manufacturer Rimac has been in the news a lot lately. The makers of the Rimac Nevera supercar recently teamed up with Porsche to take control over Bugatti in a blockbuster deal that should yield some incredible electric vehicles. Unfortunately, Rimac's close ties with Porsche and Bugatti have resulted in the termination of another partnership with the Hyundai Motor Group.

As part of an $84 million investment, Rimac was set to build two vehicles for the Hyundai Group: an electric sports car under the N brand and a fuel cell vehicle. According to Automotive News, Hyundai now wants to call off the deal due to Rimac's involvement with Porsche.