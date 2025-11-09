Hyundai Opens N Speed Festival To All Brands

Hyundai is relatively new to the performance car game, but its dedicated N division has already built a loyal following. In Australia, owners of Hyundai N models gather in special events and track days to celebrate their shared passion. Now, Hyundai is extending the invitation to owners of performance vehicles from rival brands, under certain conditions.

The initiative is called “Nvy Track Sessions” and is open to friends or family members of Hyundai owners who drive a “suitable, road-registered performance car” and have been jealous of attending the N Festival.