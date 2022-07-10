Hyundai Opens Popup Gourmet Hotel Powered Solely By EVs

Hotel Hyundai is a pop-up staycation experience that is car-powered, for what the marque calls a new take on going off-grid. In other words, you can enjoy yourself in the midst of nature without feeling guilty about your carbon footprint, because it will be much smaller than if you’d gone to a conventional hotel.



At the core of this experience is the Ioniq 5 and, of course, the guests themselves. The idea is to provide a new take on the off-grid vacation experience, but with a focus on comfort, which, in turn, means a focus on luxury amenities. Like any regular hotel, Hotel Hyundai will offer sleeping, dining, a bar and coffee lounge, and even on-site entertainment by means of a cinema. You also get access to an expansive area of farmland for walks, visits to the local pub and church, and plenty of options for outdoor activities to keep you busy.



