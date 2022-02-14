Hyundai Owner Converts His Tiburon Into A BMW Coupe

The Hyundai Tiburon is an affordable two-door coupe from Korea with a flashy design, but what happens if you want something more premium-looking? A Korean owner found the solution after transforming his Hyundai into a BMW impersonator.

The man who goes under the nickname Dimdi on the Korean forum Bobaedream posted a few photos of the “BMW” Tiburon along with the story. The first post from September 2021 shows a black-painted car featuring BMW emblems, bad-boy headlights, a custom front bumper with the grille from the previous generation 4-Series, door handles from the 5-Series, plus the M and xDrive badges at the back.