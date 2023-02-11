Hyundai Palisade Night Edition To Weigh In At $53,600

Hyundai has introduced a new trim level to the Palisade lineup, aimed at discerning buyers who crave luxury and sinister style. It's called the Night Edition, and it's based on the range-topping Calligraphy trim. We already touched on the new model earlier this year, but Hyundai has shared more details about the blacked-out Palisade.



New for MY2024, the Palisade Night Edition sets itself apart from lesser models with dark-tinted chrome trim on the grille, rear bumper, logos, and door-side moldings. Similarly, the 20-inch wheels, lower fascias (front and rear), and roof rails have also been finished in black. Two exterior colors are offered on this trim: Abyss Black and Hyper White.



Inside, the Night Edition also receives a few exclusive touches, such as dark aluminum upper console inlays and black micro-suede upholstery for the seats. Regular Calligraphy models receive Nappa leather interiors. AWD is also standard.





