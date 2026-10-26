Hyundai Palisade, VS Volvo ES60, VS,Honda Pilot - Which Is The Better Family SUV?

The world is dominated by SUVs. The hatchback was replaced by the compact crossover, like the Toyota RAV4, the luxury sedan was replaced by the luxury SUV, à la BMW X5, and the humble family wagon and minivan were replaced by the incredibly popular midsize SUV. Here at CarBuzz, we have tried them all and have our opinions on each. While there are a lot of good models, and some great ones, there has to be one that triumphs above the rest. It showed itself to be the best combination of safety, value, interior space, design, and driving dynamics in its class. Join us as we look at the best SUV for families, first looking at two that didn't quite make the cut, before revealing the best and seeing what makes it so great with a general overview. If you're thinking of getting into the best family SUV money can buy, this is the place to be.



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