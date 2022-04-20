Hyundai Patents Iris ID Authentication System

The action films of the 1980s and beyond often involve someone entering a secure facility with the use of an eye-scanning system. Now, Hyundai wants to bring that same technology to cars, as per a new patent filed in the US. The system as patented relies on an iris scanner, capable of imaging a driver's eyes and verifying their identity. It's paired with an infrared camera to identify if the driver is wearing sunglasses or another obstruction on their face. The vehicle can then adjust lighting or ask the driver to remove the obstruction to get the required vision of the eyes. The steering wheel can also be moved automatically if it's in the way, to better allow the system to see the driver's face. Once verified, the Hyundai vehicle would then allow the car to be started. Seat and steering wheel positions would also be adjusted accordingly to the driver's preferences. Such seat memory systems have long been available in cars. However, it's novel to see such features paired with biometric identification systems.



