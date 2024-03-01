Hyundai Patents It's First Solid State EV Battery System

Agent009 submitted on 1/3/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:37:40 AM

Views : 474 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: electrek.co

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Can solid-state batteries improve EVs even more? Hyundai is betting on it. The automaker recently filed a patent for a pressurized all-solid-state EV battery system in the US.

Hyundai looks to get a leg up as EV adoption continues climbing. The company’s latest plans include improving battery stability and energy density. In other words, Hyundai wants better-performing EVs that last longer.

The patent for an “all-solid-state battery system provided with pressurizing device” was published on December 28, 2023.


Read Article


Hyundai Patents It's First Solid State EV Battery System

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)