Hyundai Patents It's First Solid State EV Battery System

Can solid-state batteries improve EVs even more? Hyundai is betting on it. The automaker recently filed a patent for a pressurized all-solid-state EV battery system in the US.



Hyundai looks to get a leg up as EV adoption continues climbing. The company’s latest plans include improving battery stability and energy density. In other words, Hyundai wants better-performing EVs that last longer.



The patent for an “all-solid-state battery system provided with pressurizing device” was published on December 28, 2023.





