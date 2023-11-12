Hyundai Planning A Smaller Sibling To The Ioniq 5 N

Hyundai has demonstrated its ability to create all-electric performance cars with the Ioniq 5 N, and it may soon aim to showcase its capability in producing an affordable one. The company’s technical advisor, Albert Biermann, believes that developing a compact performance EV is a crucial focus for the N brand.



Formerly Hyundai’s head of R&D and once the head of BMW‘s M division, Biermann has been responsible for many contributions to the enthusiast community. He acknowledges that the bar is set high for the N brand but emphasizes that producing affordable performance cars is of utmost importance.





