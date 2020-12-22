Hyundai Plans For Stand Alone Ioniq EV Brand Are Coming To Fruition NEXT YEAR

Earlier this year, Hyundai announced it would be spinning off the Ioniq name into a standalone EV sub-brand, with a launch plan of three models: a mid-size crossover called the Ioniq 5, a sleek sedan called the Ioniq 6, and a large SUV dubbed the Ioniq 7. Of those, the Ioniq 5 will be the first to arrive, with a recent teaser pointing to an early-2021 unveiling. The crossover will be based on the Hyundai 45 Concept, but until now, not much more was known. That's changed, as The Korean Car Blog has reported technical details allegedly leaked by Hyundai's Austrian division, and it seems Hyundai isn't messing around.



