Hyundai Plans To Boost US Production And Sell Like Hell To Beat The Competition

Not since the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent global semiconductor shortage have the world’s largest car manufacturers been forced to scramble and change plans like they are doing right now after President Trump’s tariffs were implemented. While it’d be easy to understand many forecasting poor sales for 2025, one foreign brand wants to continue its run of record-breaking years in the US, despite the tariffs. Hyundai has set US sales records for each of the past four years and believes it can continue this trend in 2025, boosting its figures yet again. While that may sound like an ambitious goal, the company is confident it’s going to “sell like hell” this year and remains committed to take care of dealers and customers.



