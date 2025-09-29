Hyundai Plans To Take On The 4Runner With An Affordable Alternative

Hyundai just revealed its future production road map at its 2025 CEO Investor Day. We learned that Hyundai has new N cars coming and is adding Extended Range Electric Vehicle (EREV) hybrids into the mix. But the most exciting announcements were truck and SUV-related. Hyundai confirmed plans to debut a new body-on-frame midsize pickup on a new platform and also hinted at a potential body-on-frame SUV variant to take on the likes of the Toyota 4Runner, Jeep Wrangler, and Ford Bronco.

Hyundai did not provide many details about the new body-on-frame SUV. We do know Hyundai plans to develop the vehicle platform in-house. And we can presume it will arrive after the pickup truck, which is due to arrive before 2030. A new Genesis flagship off-roader could use the same platform. That’s about all we know.