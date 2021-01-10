Hyundai Plans US Production For Wildly Successful Palisade SUV

The Hyundai Palisade has been enjoying a strong demand from American car buyers ever since its arrival. In fact, the large SUV is the automaker's fourth best-selling model in August 2021. Year-to-date sales of the Palisade amount to over 56,700, which is a tad more than what Hyundai sold last year.

That said, it comes as no surprise that Hyundai is having a hard time keeping up with the demand for the Palisade. According to a report by Korea's Newsis, the automaker is currently devising plans to curb the shortage.



