Hyundai Predicts 5.5 Million Vehicles Sold Annually By 2030 - Of That 3.3 Million Will Be EVs

Hyundai Motor Company just held its first CEO Investor Day outside South Korea and unveiled its most ambitious growth strategy via massive investments – they plan to spend 77.3 trillion won (more than $53.51 billion!) by 2030 for investments alone. Of course, as far as North America is concerned, the biggest piece of news from the event is that Hyundai confirmed a mid-size pickup truck – separate from the one built with GM for Central and South America – for the United States and Canada. It will be launched by 2030 as a body-on-frame model, thus it will go against the segment leader, Toyota Tacoma, and its followers rather than the unibody Honda Ridgeline.

That means it's going to be vastly different from the Hyundai Santa Cruz unibody compact pickup truck, which is built in America and isn't a resounding success, unlike its only competitor, the Mexico-built Ford Maverick. Additionally, the Ford Bronco, Jeep Wrangler, and Toyota 4Runner, plus the Land Cruiser, might be targeted next as the company also sees potential for a body-on-frame version to further broaden the customer base.



