Hyundai Prepares $1 Billion Investment In US Production To Escape Trump Tariffs

Hyundai Motor Company is preparing for President Trump’s tariffs by investing billions in the United States, particularly in its new car factory in Georgia.

“We are looking forward to officially opening Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (HMGMA) in Georgia (next week). Our localization strategy in the important U.S. market will help mitigate the impact of any potential policy change,” said Hyundai’s President and CEO Jose Muñoz, during the company’s shareholders’ meeting.

By April 2, 2025, U.S. President Donald Trump intends to impose a 25% tariff on vehicles imported from other countries.