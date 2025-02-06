Hyundai Prepares For Across The Board Price Hike

It seems like we’re all getting a little more familiar with price hikes these days, and Hyundai isn’t about to buck the trend. According to a new report, the automaker is gearing up to increase the prices on every model sold in the United States. This move, a result of rising costs tied to the Trump administration’s tariffs, contrasts with some other brands, like Volkswagen, which have managed to hold the line on pricing. At least for now. Sources close to the company told Bloomberg that Hyundai is considering a 1% increase in the suggested retail price across all models, which would equate to $400 in a $40,000 car. The price adjustments could kick in as soon as next week, though it’s important to note that only newly built vehicles will see the bump.



