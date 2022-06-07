Hyundai Prepares Trio Of Electric Performance Models

Hyundai is set to reveal a trio of sporty N models featuring pure-electric powertrains. We’ve had teasers of the Ioniq 5 N and Ioniq 6 N alongside a covered car which looks to be a concept.

The image shows the outline of a new Hyundai, with the most poignant detail being the huge rear aero. The side profile looks almost Ferrari F40-like with the wide struts to the top of the spoiler and lower roofline. Accompanying the image is the text: “A new era of N is coming, to open a new chapter of driving fun.”