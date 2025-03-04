Hyundai Previews Ioniq 6 N High Performance EV

Hyundai has just teased its long-awaited Ioniq 6 N at the Seoul Mobility Show, with new details coming to light about the high-performance EV that has cars like the Tesla Model 3 Performance in its sights.

Hyundai’s head of design Simon Loasby told Auto Express: “With the Ioniq 6 N we had the chance to widen the fenders front and rear, which we couldn’t do on the 5 N, and who doesn’t like a wide body?”

However, he continued, the job wasn’t quite so simple, because to ensure that the Ioniq 6’s streamlined body will cope with the much higher speeds and stronger performance on the N, more changes were required. “On the Ioniq 6, with all those curves over the top,” he said, “we’re pulling the air down, which means we’re lifting the car up. When you’re counteracting lift, when we’ve got 600bhp plus, you need a spoiler.”