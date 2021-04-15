Hyundai Previews Upcoming Kona N Performance Model

The Hyundai Kona N will finally debut on April 27 during the brand's N Day digital event. In addition to unveiling the sporty crossover, the company will also discuss other performance models on the way and a future focus on electrified vehicles.

The Kona N will use a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder making 276 horsepower (206 kilowatts). Hyundai isn't officially discussing the torque output, but the number is reportedly 289 pound-feet (392 Newton-meters). This power allegedly all goes to the front wheels but with an electronically controlled limited-slip differential for maintaining traction.