Hyundai Promises Serious Off Road Fun With CRATER Concept

Hyundai wants to get serious about off-roading. Yes, the automaker already offers its XRT line, which adds a few rugged touches to models like the Ioniq 5, Palisade, and Santa Fe. But this new concept shows what serious off-roading within the Hyundai lineup could look like. Meet the Crater, an all-new SUV concept that previews a potential future off-roader for Hyundai. It looks badass, riding on 33-inch off-road tires with skid plates, tow hooks, and half a dozen auxiliary lights. It even wears the same digital pixel camouflage seen on the Ioniq 5 XRT, along with a handful of fun hidden details.



