Hyundai Promises Serious Off Road Fun With Crater Concept

Agent009 submitted on 11/20/2025 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:11:16 PM

Views : 270 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.motor1.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Hyundai wants to get serious about off-roading. Yes, the automaker already offers its XRT line, which adds a few rugged touches to models like the Ioniq 5, Palisade, and Santa Fe. But this new concept shows what serious off-roading within the Hyundai lineup could look like.

 
Meet the Crater, an all-new SUV concept that previews a potential future off-roader for Hyundai. It looks badass, riding on 33-inch off-road tires with skid plates, tow hooks, and half a dozen auxiliary lights. It even wears the same digital pixel camouflage seen on the Ioniq 5 XRT, along with a handful of fun hidden details.


Read Article


Hyundai Promises Serious Off Road Fun With Crater Concept

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)