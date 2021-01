Hyundai still hasn’t made up its mind about whether it wants to partner with Apple on the tech giant’s long-rumored semi-autonomous electric car. If the Korean automaker does go along with the plan to develop and manufacture the EV, it may turn the project over to Kia instead.

The news comes from the Korean outlet eDaily by way of iMore, and has been translated by Google. Like all things said about Apple in the press, it’s probably best taken with a pinch of salt: