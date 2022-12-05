Hyundai Re-Recalls 2013-2014 Sonatas For Fire Risk

Hyundai customers who brought their vehicles into the dealer for inspection under a recall in 2020 may need to return because the precautionary measure taken by the company at the time might not have been sufficient.

The company started a new recall on May 6 that related to the measures taken in 2020’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration recall number 20V-121. That action was precipitated by a low-pressure fuel pump that feeds gas to the direct injection fuel pump. Over time, it was found that model year 2013-2014 Sonatas could develop a crack in the feed line, which could lead to a fuel leak and, potentially, a fire in the engine compartment.



