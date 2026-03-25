Hyundai Recall For Deadly Seats Isn't Limited To The Palisade

Agent009 submitted on 3/25/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:40:52 AM

Views : 584 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: carbuzz.com

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A new Kia Telluride has arrived for the 2027 model year and, by all accounts, it’s an impressive vehicle. However, it shares a problem with its Hyundai Palisade sibling – one that has already proven fatal for one unfortunate Palisade owner's family.
 
Kia has issued a stop-sale order and a recall for its latest Telluride due to power-folding rear seats that can trap and crush a person, especially small children. The issue came to light following a tragic accident in Ohio on March 7, where a two-year-old girl sitting in the third row of a Palisade was killed after she became pinned by a seat that continued folding despite contact.


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Hyundai Recall For Deadly Seats Isn't Limited To The Palisade

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