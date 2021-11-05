Hyundai Recalling 1464 Elantra Vehicles For Faulty Seat Welds

A relatively small batch of Hyundai Elantra cars has been included in a recall in North America, conducted by the Korean automaker together with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

The action concerns 1,464 units from the 2021 model year, which were built in Alabama between October 19 and November 5, 2020. Some of them may have been assembled with improperly welded front seat frames that would not secure occupants in the event of a crash, increasing the risk of injury.