Hyundai Recalls 226,000 Vehicles For Defective Backup Cameras

As recently as the early to mid-2000s, the reputations of South Korean automaker Hyundai and its sister brand Kia were in virtually different galaxies from those of its other Asian rivals, such as Toyota and Honda.

In its first few years in the U.S. market, Hyundai cars were advertised as "cars that make sense," as they were priced relatively cheap compared to their Japanese contemporaries. Unfortunately, buyers got what they paid for, and ultimately, its reputation for quality, or the lack thereof, became a punchline for car enthusiasts.