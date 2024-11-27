Hyundai Recalls 42,000 Tucson And Santa Cruz Models For Roll Away Risk

Hyundai needs to recall more than 42,000 Tucson and Santa Cruz models in the United States because the vehicles may unexpectedly shift out of Park and could roll away.

A National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) recall notice reveals that impacted vehicles have a Console Extension Wiring Assembly near the transmission shift lever that may have been improperly routed during assembly. This increases the chance of contact with the mechanical release for the shift lever lock, and if this occurs, the transmission may shift out of Park without the brake pedal being depressed.