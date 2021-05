Hyundai Motor Company is recalling a large number of cars, once again. Hyundai will recall more than 390,000 cars in the U.S. and Canada, because these cars are subject to engine fires, as reported by the Associated Press.

This may feel a little like deja vu. We recently reported on a large recall of just over 147,000 Kias, which is owned by Hyundai Motor Company. That recall is related to this new one, as it involves the same engines as those in the Kia Seltos and Soul.