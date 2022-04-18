Hyundai Recalls Hydrogen Powered Nexo After Fires Occur During Fillup

Hyundai is recalling a number of 2019 Nexo models in the United States due to a possible hydrogen fuel leak.

The South Korean car manufacturer began to investigate a potential issue with the Nexo when a 2019 model caught fire at a hydrogen fueling station in South Korea. An analysis of this incident revealed that material from the fuel inlet receptacle filter detached shortly after fueling was completed. This allowed hydrogen fuel to leak from the receptacle into the fuel filler compartment.

A small fire then occurred after the owner discharged static electricity when making contact with the fueling cap. Fortunately, the fire suppression system of the refueling station quickly extinguished the blaze.