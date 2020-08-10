Hyundai Recalls Kona Electric For Fire Risk

Ever since a Hyundai Kona Electric burned down in Canada by the end of July 2019, we have been asking what could have caused that. Another fire, now in South Korea, followed that first incident last June. Hyundai and LG Energy Solution have discussed the matter, and that led the automaker to announce it will voluntarily recall 25,564 units of the Kona Electric in South Korea.

According to TheElec, who first brought news about that on October 7, 96,053 units of the Kona Electric were sold worldwide only in 2019. The recall in South Korea includes vehicles made from September 2017 up to March 2020. In other words, we will probably hear about this recall in all the world very soon.