Hyundai Recalls Over 12,000 2024 Santa Fe SUVs For Roll Away Risk

Hyundai is on a roll in more ways than one as the company is recalling 12,349 Santa Fe crossovers that could rollaway while in park. The recall impacts the redesigned 2024 model and comes after multiple reports of “unintended vehicle movement.”

The safety recall report says the vehicles are equipped with a dual-clutch transmission that could be damaged, in normal operation, due to faulty transmission control software. The latter can “inadvertently engage the clutches and damage the transmission case and/or parking pawl.” If this occurs, the vehicle could rollaway even when in park.