Hyundai Recalls Popular Palisade SUV For Windshield Wiper Motor Failure Issues

Two years ago, Hyundai Motor America issued a quality information report to Hyundai Motor Corporation based on an increasing number of warranty claims for windshield wiper-related concerns. Come November 2021, the safety boffins in South Korea requested part returns for in-depth analysis.



By November 29th last year, no fewer than 10 wiper motors were sent. A further six units were added by January 25th, 2022. One month later, the peeps at Hyundai Motor Corporation noted that further investigation would be required. The automaker also informed the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that Denso Korea, the supplier of the failing wiper motors, discontinued the suspect wiper motors back in December 2020.





Read Article