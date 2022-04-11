Hyundai Recalls Santa Fe And Genesis G80 Models For Exploding Seatbelts

Not related to the Takata issue that Dodge warned about a few hours ago, this recall involves front seatbelt assemblies produced by Samsong in South Korea. Hyundai became aware of the condition we’re covering today, on October 17th, following a test that resulted in the micro gas generator separating from the pretensioner pipe. The test, which involved a vehicle produced for an unspecified market outside of North America, concluded with metal fragments propelled at high speed in the cabin.



