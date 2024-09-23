Hyundai Recalls the 2025 Tucson For Missing Airbag Stickers

Hyundai Motor America has issued a recall for the refreshed Tucson over a technicality. More to the point, 65 vehicles have been shipped without the glovebox airbag warning label, which means that said crossovers fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard 208.

The affected population was produced in the period from June 7, 2024 to July 30, 2024. According to documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the South Korean automaker became aware of the missing labels on August 13, 2024 by means of a quality information report.

Vehicle processing center personnel could not confirm the condition of previously shipped vehicles, which is why the problem was escalated to the data boffins for investigation. The subsequent review confirmed that a small number of 2025 Hyundai Tucson vehicles were produced without the required warning labels.