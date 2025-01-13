Hyundai Releases $18,000 EV In Japanese Market

Hyundai’s cheapest EV is now available in Japan. Starting at just $18,000, the new Hyundai Inster EV is the most affordable electric car in its segment, even cheaper than BYD’s Dolphin.
 
Since re-entering the market in early 2022, Hyundai has only introduced several vehicles in Japan, including the IONIQ 5, Kona Electric, and Nexo FCEV.

The Inster EV is Hyundai’s fourth electric car, and it could be its biggest hit so far. On Friday, Hyundai opened orders for its newest EV in Japan. Starting at just 2,849,000 yen, or around $18,000, the Inster is Hyundai’s cheapest electric vehicle on the market.

 


