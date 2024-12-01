Hyundai Releases An Arsenal Of Performance Parts For The Ioniq 5

Hyundai has revealed the Ioniq 5 NPX1 Concept at the 2024 Tokyo Auto Salon, previewing a full range of N Performance Parts that will be available for N customers worldwide. The N Performance Parts catalog will be made available for all N-branded models. Hyundai even says specialized tuning parts for the Ioniq 5 N will be available.

The performance arm of the South Korean brand has pulled no punches with the N Performance Parts lineup, equipping the Ioniq 5 NPX1 Concept with an arsenal of equipment to rival BMW's M Performance Parts for the new M2 and M3. It starts with lightweight hybrid carbon fiber wheels, with additional carbon fiber accessories added including a carbon front splitter, rear diffuser, side skirts, and a rear wing spoiler.




