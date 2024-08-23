Hyundai Releases Low Cost Low Feature EV In Korean Market - Who Will Buy Such A Stripper?

The new Hyundai Casper EV has a sticker price of just $23,000 (31.5 million won) in Korea. After government incentives, Hyundai’s compact electric SUV can be bought for as little as $17,000 (23 million won). Is the low price tag worth it?

Hyundai opened pre-orders for the Casper EV (Inster EV in Europe) in its home market, starting at just $23,000 (31.5 million won) last month.



The Casper EV is the “new standard for popularizing electric vehicles,” according to Hyundai. Hyundai designed the mini electric SUV for young drivers looking for affordable EV options.