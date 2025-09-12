Hyundai Resurrects The Ice Powered i30 N To Round Out The Hot Hatch Category

Hyundai is preparing to resurrect the petrol-powered i30 N hot hatch, filling the gap left by the recent demise of the Ford Focus ST and Honda Civic Type R, a well-placed source has told Autocar.

The original i30 N was launched in 2017 as the first model from Hyundai’s N performance brand. A close rival to the Volkswagen Golf GTI, it was based on the third-generation i30 but was a highly bespoke proposition under the skin. It featured a stiffer chassis and an electronic limited-slip differential, for example, while its 2.0-litre turbo four-cylinder was tuned to produce up to 276bhp.