Hyundai Reveals $299 A Month Ioniq 5 And Ioniq 6 Deals

Now is as good a time as ever to jump behind the wheel of a new Hyundai Ioniq 5 or Ioniq 6 following the carmaker’s move to cut lease prices in the United States.

A new deal introduced by Hyundai means the 2023 Ioniq 5 SE can be leased for $349 per month over 36 months with $4,999 due at signing. This represents a $50 per month saving from Hyundai’s previous lease deal. The monthly lease of the 2023 Ioniq 6 SE has also been cut by $50 to $299 per month for 36 months with $4,999 due at signing.