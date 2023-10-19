Hyundai Reveals $299 A Month Ioniq 5 And Ioniq 6 Deals

Agent009 submitted on 10/19/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:03:22 AM

Views : 508 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.carscoops.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Now is as good a time as ever to jump behind the wheel of a new Hyundai Ioniq 5 or Ioniq 6 following the carmaker’s move to cut lease prices in the United States.
 
A new deal introduced by Hyundai means the 2023 Ioniq 5 SE can be leased for $349 per month over 36 months with $4,999 due at signing. This represents a $50 per month saving from Hyundai’s previous lease deal. The monthly lease of the 2023 Ioniq 6 SE has also been cut by $50 to $299 per month for 36 months with $4,999 due at signing.
 


Read Article


Hyundai Reveals $299 A Month Ioniq 5 And Ioniq 6 Deals

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)