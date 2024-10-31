Hyundai Reveals Hydrogen Powered Intium Crossover Concept

The South Korean automaker continues to hedge its bets regarding the sustainable powertrain of tomorrow and announces its latest FCEV prototype – the Intium concept crossover SUV. Just like Toyota or BMW, the South Korean automaker also believes that sustainable mobility includes hydrogen power. But unlike Toyota, they also have a massive roster of battery-powered models, and unlike BMW, their hydrogen-powered vehicles are on sale now, not just rolling labs. As such, you could say that Hyundai is one (tiny) step ahead of many of its peers in the FCEV department. To showcase their vision for the future, Hyundai just released what could be the preview for the successor of the Nexo Fuel Cell crossover SUV and the Hyundai ix35 FCEV before it. Dubbed Intium, this is just a concept car at the moment that's set to debut in two hemispheres next month – at the Los Angeles Auto Show (November 22-December 1) and before that at Auto Guangzhou in China (November 15-24).



