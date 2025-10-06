Hyundai Reveals It Has A Stockpile Of Rare Earth Minerals That Should Last A Year Or More

Hyundai Motor  has a rare earths stockpile that can last about a year and it does not expect any near-term impact from global supply chain disruptions caused by China's export curbs, said a person who attended a company investor call.
 
China's decision in April to restrict exports of a wide range of rare earths and related magnets has tripped up the supply chains central to automakers, aerospace manufacturers, semiconductor companies and military contractors around the world.
 
The stockpiling by Hyundai, the world's No.3 automaker along with its affiliate Kia Corp  indicates it is better-placed than many competitors to withstand restrictions that have already impacted production or the supplier network of companies including Ford, and BMW.


