Hyundai Reveals Rugged Santa Fe XRT Concept - But Won't Commit On Selling It

Hyundai has already treated us to a look at the new 2024 Santa Fe’s interior and exterior design, showcasing the rather Defender-esque, angular lines, H-motif DRLs and unusual tailgate in a gallery last month. But what it didn’t reveal on that occasion were any of the cold hard facts that might help you work out how it stacks up against its opposition. Hyundai remedied that today by giving us all of the dimensions, capacities and engine specs a numbers junkie could want, and it also teased us with a tough-looking XRT variant that it swears is just a concept, but we suspect might be hinting at a potential future addition to the line.



