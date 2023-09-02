Hyundai Rolls Out Monthly Electric Vehicle Subscription Program

Hyundai Motor America has revealed a new electric vehicle subscription service aimed at those for whom purchasing or a longer-term lease is not ideal.

Announced at the 2023 Chicago Auto Show, Evolve+ is a car subscription service that provides consumers with a variety of perks. You can rent a Kona Electric or Ioniq 5 for $699 or $899 per month, which covers 1,000 miles, maintenance, registration, roadside assistance, and insurance.

What makes Hyundai's new service appealing is that it works month-to-month, meaning you don't have to commit for an extended period. If it's not for you, cancel your subscription after a month.

"With no paperwork, no commitment, and no long-term loan, Evolve+ is an optimal solution for the 'EV- curious' car shopper. We've prioritized simplicity and flexibility with the subscription process, allowing customers to place orders and renew on their terms on their own time all via smartphone," said Olabisi Boyle, vice president of product planning and mobility strategy for Hyundai USA.