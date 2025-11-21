Hyundai Rolls Out The Elantra N TCR Edition For The US Market

Hyundai took its limited-production Elantra N TCR Edition to Los Angeles and announced that, against all odds, it will, indeed, be sold in the U.S. The model rocks unique features inspired by motor racing and track-focused capabilities. Furthermore, it comes with what purists love best: a manual transmission.

Hyundai rolled out the Elantra N TCR Edition to celebrate six consecutive Hyundai TCR Manufacturers' Championships in the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge Series. The car comes to the U.S. with looks, features, and behavior developed on the track.