Hyundai Rushes To Build Georgia EV Factory To Get Biden IRA Handout

Hyundai is reportedly rushing the construction of its $7.6 billion electric vehicle (EV) and battery production facility due to the EV tax incentives tied to the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).

The South Korean automaker has been moving fast to produce electric vehicles in the United States since President Biden and his Administration passed the Inflation Reduction Act. The IRA rewards domestic EV and battery production, prompting foreign car makers to establish roots in North America or any country with a free trade agreement with the United States.

Hyundai, which includes the Kia and Genesis brands, stated that the IRA might be unfair to automakers that import electric vehicles and batteries from outside North America. The IRA provides up to $7,500 in EV tax credits to vehicles and batteries made in North America.